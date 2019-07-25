Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Reduces Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,668,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,400 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $77,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 665,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,399,000 after buying an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 310,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 26,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc bought a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 283 ($3.70) to GBX 103 ($1.35) in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.52.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,246,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,154,248. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

