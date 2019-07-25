Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 27,600 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 14.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Chubb were worth $24,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3,900.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 15,106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 397,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,780,000 after acquiring an additional 395,182 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Chubb by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul J. Krump sold 3,450 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,146 shares of company stock worth $50,781,622 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CB traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,739. Chubb Ltd has a 1 year low of $119.54 and a 1 year high of $152.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Ltd will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Chubb’s payout ratio is 31.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 target price on Matador Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Integra Lifesciences to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.36.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

