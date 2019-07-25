Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.1-6.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.58 billion.Flex also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.94. 8,623,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,484,388. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Flex has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David P. Bennett sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $27,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 822,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 10,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $99,107.93. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 681,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,549,157.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,902 shares of company stock worth $1,487,783. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

