FLO (FLO) Trading 23.6% Lower This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. FLO has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and approximately $23,636.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0512 or 0.00000525 BTC on major exchanges.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 151,764,803 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

