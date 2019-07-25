FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FLIDY) Trading Up 1%

FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)’s share price was up 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17, approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18.

About FLSMIDTH & CO A/ADR (OTCMKTS:FLIDY)

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron ore, coal, and battery metals. It offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

