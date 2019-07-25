Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

FFIC has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flushing Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

Shares of Flushing Financial stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. 188,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,179. The firm has a market cap of $620.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Flushing Financial has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $42.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.20 million. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 9.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flushing Financial will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Flushing Financial by 1.6% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,561,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,165,000 after purchasing an additional 41,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,119,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,628,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,152,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,820,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,858,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 19,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.