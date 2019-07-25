FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in FMC by 128.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in FMC during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.24. 462,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,051. FMC Corp has a 52-week low of $69.36 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. FMC had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $102.00 target price on FMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FMC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,446 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.67, for a total transaction of $197,318.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 33,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $2,411,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,817,055.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,946 shares of company stock worth $3,999,009. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

