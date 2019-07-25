Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-3.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.59. Fortive also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

Shares of FTV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.80. 1,608,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,599. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Fortive has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $89.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 39.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortive will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut GreenTree Hospitality Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($29.79) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.87.

In other Fortive news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total value of $52,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,094.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $1,634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,494,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,155 shares of company stock worth $2,761,762 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

