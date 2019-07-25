Fortuna (FOTA) 1-Day Volume Hits $191,017.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, TOPBTC and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $191,017.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00293720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010281 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.01620807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000865 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00120223 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000606 BTC.

About Fortuna

Fortuna’s genesis date was January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, HitBTC, Kucoin, IDAX, IDEX and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

