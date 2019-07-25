Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FSM traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 3,922,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,161. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $644.37 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 876,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 719,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.