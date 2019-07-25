Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,478,000 after acquiring an additional 445,041 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 50,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Barclays set a $325.00 target price on shares of Align Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.90.

In related news, SVP Brian C. Lantz sold 2,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $115,189.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $283,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,247 shares of company stock worth $1,622,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,501. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a 12 month low of $35.27 and a 12 month high of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

