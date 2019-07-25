Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) Releases Earnings Results

Franklin Financial Network (NYSE:FSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $32.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Franklin Financial Network had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.98%.

Shares of FSB stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $28.20. 41,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,906. The company has a market cap of $403.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Franklin Financial Network has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

FSB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Franklin Financial Network from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,920,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after acquiring an additional 53,245 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,822,000 after acquiring an additional 55,256 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 533,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 43,110 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 324,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Franklin Financial Network by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 229,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Financial Network

Franklin Financial Network, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Franklin Synergy Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small businesses, corporate entities, local governments, and individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and certificate of deposit accounts; and demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and municipal deposits.

