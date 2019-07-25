Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.12. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.10, with a volume of 1,390 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.25.

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter.

About Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI)

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.

