Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Given a $13.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) has been assigned a $13.00 target price by Raymond James in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the stock’s previous close.

FCX has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Colfax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price target on the stock. Barclays cut Barrick Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.77.

FCX stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company had a trading volume of 15,631,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,881,820. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $1,629,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 416,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,174.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson purchased 172,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

