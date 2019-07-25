Fruth Investment Management Has $2.25 Million Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management owned approximately 0.14% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 2nd quarter worth $475,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $1,313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $91.12. 16,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a one year low of $77.20 and a one year high of $96.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.08. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $227.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.94%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $235,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CPK shares. Maxim Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

