Fruth Investment Management Sells 125 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 194.2% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 93.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 58.6% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.92.

NTRS stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $98.93. The company had a trading volume of 38,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,163. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.