Fruth Investment Management Sells 1,550 Shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Fruth Investment Management reduced its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 34.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 18.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,870 ($89.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

NASDAQ BHF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,581. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.04. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 52 week low of $28.52 and a 52 week high of $47.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 2.49%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,229.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $150,735.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director C Edward Chaplin bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,273.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.