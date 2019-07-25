Fruth Investment Management Sells 200 Shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Fruth Investment Management cut its holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRGO. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in Perrigo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,214,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Perrigo by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Perrigo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 186,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perrigo by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,458,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,515,000 after purchasing an additional 473,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

PRGO stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.74. The company had a trading volume of 40,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.69. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $80.66.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 10.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company PLC will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

