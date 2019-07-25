FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.78 EPS

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.78, Briefing.com reports. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $606.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting updated its FY19 guidance to $5.00-5.50 EPS.

NYSE:FCN traded up $9.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.38. 724,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,797. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $59.06 and a fifty-two week high of $103.78.

In related news, Director Gerard E. Holthaus sold 8,884 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $771,308.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,036.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Holly Paul sold 9,574 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $808,141.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,177,102.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,950. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their target price on FTI Consulting from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

