FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $0.33

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.33. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 51,269,803 shares.

Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $21.19.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,361,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 510,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FuelCell Energy by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 570,025 shares in the last quarter. Loews Corp grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

