FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2020 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $526.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a positive return on equity of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Desjardins restated an “average” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.05.

NYSE:AEM opened at $53.65 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.33, a P/E/G ratio of 90.94 and a beta of -0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 102.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,304,555 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $187,146,000 after buying an additional 2,176,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $80,673,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $43,947,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 112.2% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 785,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,174,000 after buying an additional 415,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 650,577 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after buying an additional 402,432 shares in the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

