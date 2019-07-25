FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Franklin Electric Co. Issued By Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.37. Boenning Scattergood has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Franklin Electric’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $355.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.31 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

FELE opened at $46.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $38.87 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

In other Franklin Electric news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $60,673.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

