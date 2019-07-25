FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Halliburton Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.25.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research note on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Halliburton stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $42.89.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 46.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.