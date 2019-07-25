FY2019 EPS Estimates for SANDVIK AB/ADR Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Phillips now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27.

Get SANDVIK AB/ADR alerts:

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 22.71%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 1-year low of $13.23 and a 1-year high of $19.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 212,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,322,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after buying an additional 109,485 shares in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SANDVIK AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.