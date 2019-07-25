FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Heartland Banccorp Issued By DA Davidson (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Heartland Banccorp in a research note issued on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $7.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.30. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Heartland Banccorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLAN remained flat at $$82.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 819 shares, compared to its average volume of 170. Heartland Banccorp has a 12 month low of $78.00 and a 12 month high of $95.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Heartland Banccorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Banccorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Banccorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.