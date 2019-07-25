FY2020 EPS Estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.66). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM remained flat at $$4.99 during midday trading on Thursday. 72,714 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,124. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a market cap of $249.00 million, a PE ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $22.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Rayonier Advanced Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

