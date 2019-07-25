Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $10.60. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $10.67, with a volume of 9,555 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $73,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $366,230 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRX. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund in the second quarter worth $1,449,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,667 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the period.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GRX)

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

