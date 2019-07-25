Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 664,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $25,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,278,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812,672 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 200.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,077,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,581 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,288,000. Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,187,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 614,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,711,000 after purchasing an additional 128,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on GLPI shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of from GBX 1,430 ($18.69) to GBX 1,560 ($20.38) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Shares of GLPI stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.06. 118,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,405. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.38. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $40.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 85.53%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.