Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Apple makes up 4.9% of Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Apple by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.22.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at $31,803,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total transaction of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,344,153.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.70. 4,016,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,030,620. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.40 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

