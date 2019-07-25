General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $187.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.37. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $143.87 and a 52 week high of $207.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GD. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on PG&E and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

