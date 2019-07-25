General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Trimmed by Truewealth LLC

Truewealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,804 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Truewealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $13.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $12,921,170.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total value of $32,119,092.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

