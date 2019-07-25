General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stake Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in General Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 105,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

GE traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,846,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,115,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. General Electric has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.78. The company has a market capitalization of $91.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.62.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Article: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.