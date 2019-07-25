Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Price Down 5.5% After Earnings Miss

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) shares traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $38.06 and last traded at $39.00, 644,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 200% from the average session volume of 214,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.28.

The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $243.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on THRM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

In related news, VP Kenneth John Phillips sold 11,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $468,855.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,455 shares in the company, valued at $771,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 10,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $396,821.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,344. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gentherm during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Gentherm by 200.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.34.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

