Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) Receives $3.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Geron by 158.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,536,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,537,000 after buying an additional 9,523,953 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Geron by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 1,102,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Geron by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,167,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 106,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Geron by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 76,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Geron stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.17. 952,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,027. Geron has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.62 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.67.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Geron had a negative net margin of 3,713.04% and a negative return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

