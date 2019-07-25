Glaxis Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up 1.6% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,621,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,930,107. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $34.22 and a 1-year high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $1.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. CLSA upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

