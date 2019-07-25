GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Issues Earnings Results

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 157.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.42-1.45 EPS.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.54. 3,039,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,388. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of $36.41 and a 1-year high of $42.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.54. The company has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.4953 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

GSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $42.28.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

