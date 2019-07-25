GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,746 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 12,984 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,769,859 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,626,000 after purchasing an additional 88,148 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,397 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 48,476 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 7,579 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 385,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,399,996.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $41.80 on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $36.41 and a twelve month high of $42.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $103.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 157.04%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.4953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.