Global Cryptocurrency (GCC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.93 Million

Global Cryptocurrency (CURRENCY:GCC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Global Cryptocurrency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and C-CEX. Over the last week, Global Cryptocurrency has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Global Cryptocurrency has a market cap of $4.93 million and $2,221.00 worth of Global Cryptocurrency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00939423 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017217 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000565 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000734 BTC.

About Global Cryptocurrency

Global Cryptocurrency (CRYPTO:GCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2015. Global Cryptocurrency’s total supply is 1,655,535,572 coins and its circulating supply is 1,265,289,004 coins. The official website for Global Cryptocurrency is www.thegcccoin.com. Global Cryptocurrency’s official Twitter account is @GuccioneCoinGCC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Cryptocurrency’s official message board is www.thegcccoin.com/community. The Reddit community for Global Cryptocurrency is /r/GCCProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Global Cryptocurrency Coin Trading

Global Cryptocurrency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Cryptocurrency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Cryptocurrency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Cryptocurrency using one of the exchanges listed above.

