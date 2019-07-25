Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) traded down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.82 and last traded at $14.82, 46,528 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average session volume of 142,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 26,699 shares during the last quarter.

