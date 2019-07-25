Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (GWI) to Issue Dividend of €0.30 on August 16th

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd (LON:GWI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of €0.30 ($0.35) per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is an increase from Globalworth Real Estate Investments’s previous dividend of $0.27. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GWI opened at GBX 9.44 ($0.12) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 million and a PE ratio of 15.58. Globalworth Real Estate Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 7.50 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 9.85 ($0.13).

Get Globalworth Real Estate Investments alerts:

About Globalworth Real Estate Investments

Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited is a real estate investment company. The Company holds interests in a diversified portfolio of properties located primarily in Romania, as well as in the South East Europe region. The Company’s segments include Office, Residential and Other. The Office segment acquires, develops, leases and manages offices and spaces.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalworth Real Estate Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.