GNC (NYSE:GNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

GNC (NYSE:GNC) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06, Morningstar.com reports. GNC had a net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:GNC opened at $1.83 on Thursday. GNC has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.58. The company has a market cap of $146.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GNC by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in GNC during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in GNC by 9,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in GNC during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in GNC by 449.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 30,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GNC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

