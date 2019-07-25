Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.30. Godaddy posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $710.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GDDY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Lendingtree to $326.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of WEX from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

In other news, insider Nima Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total value of $148,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,513,628.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,039,739. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,554 shares of company stock valued at $5,672,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Godaddy by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Godaddy by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Godaddy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Godaddy by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Godaddy during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GDDY traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.56. 41,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,410,077. Godaddy has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.46, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.92.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

