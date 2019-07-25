Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Acquires New Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $463,481,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,161,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,186 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $88,463,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $73,749,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,386,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,194,000 after purchasing an additional 646,745 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CSX shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,090 ($40.38) price target on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $69.96. 65,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,667. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $58.47 and a 52-week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 26.96%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 7,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,697 shares in the company, valued at $6,335,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

