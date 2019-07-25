Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 3,510 Shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 15,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 2,537.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 493,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,257,000 after acquiring an additional 474,680 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd in the fourth quarter worth $305,000.

BMV:SHY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,794. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.51. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

