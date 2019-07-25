Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Buys 88 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 61.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on CoStar Group from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lionsgate from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.45 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.55.

Shares of EW traded down $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $211.46. 402,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,282,593. The company has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $134.53 and a 12-month high of $219.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.76.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $5,731,144.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,549.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total transaction of $53,562.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,466,354.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,895 shares of company stock worth $29,555,839 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

