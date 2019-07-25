Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Invests $201,000 in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,911 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $95,893,000 after purchasing an additional 61,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,491,124 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 801,529 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of eBay by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,403 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 20,587 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $787,041.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,305 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,290.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 14,237 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $541,860.22. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,160.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,746 shares of company stock worth $3,977,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $40.98. 793,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,066,888. eBay Inc has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The e-commerce company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. eBay had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.37.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

