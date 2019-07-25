Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,648 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $17,275,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,309 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,222,000 after buying an additional 364,431 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 612.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 365,325 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after buying an additional 314,016 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $6,917,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 184.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 232,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,683,000 after purchasing an additional 150,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 385,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,399,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $41.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,199,244. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $36.41 and a 52-week high of $42.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $103.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.74.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 157.04%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.4953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.28.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

