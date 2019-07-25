Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL Lowers Stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,001,000 after buying an additional 18,534 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,770,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,785,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 910.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,901,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Horizon Kinetics Llc acquired 36 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $807.20 per share, for a total transaction of $29,059.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 49 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $768.84 per share, for a total transaction of $37,673.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,785 shares of company stock worth $1,405,098. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trust stock traded up $12.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $758.78. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,172. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.25. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a twelve month low of $409.00 and a twelve month high of $915.66. The company has a current ratio of 18.54, a quick ratio of 18.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $770.83.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $18.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.21 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 162.78% and a return on equity of 132.12%.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

