Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.81.

NASDAQ GOGO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.34. Gogo has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The firm has a market cap of $376.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $199.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gogo will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 64,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $352,851.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,551,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 183,056 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 1,012.3% during the 1st quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,647 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gogo during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

