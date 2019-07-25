Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 0.65. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $30.29.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 52.68%. The business had revenue of $97.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golar LNG will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Golar LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Golar LNG by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,458 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter worth about $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Golar LNG by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 147,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golar LNG by 674.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Golar LNG by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

